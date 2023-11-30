Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6,616.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,002 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $30,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $124,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.75. 1,222,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,162. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $79.61.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $978,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,074,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $978,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,074,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,467 shares of company stock valued at $53,357,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

