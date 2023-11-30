Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $42.09 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $42,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 563.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.43. 232,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,777. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

