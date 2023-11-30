Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $36,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Articles

