Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $19,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.68. The stock had a trading volume of 142,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,700. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $172.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

