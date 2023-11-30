Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 198 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.52. The company had a trading volume of 228,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,780. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

