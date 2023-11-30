Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 56,966 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.91. 759,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,787. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $317.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

