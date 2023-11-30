Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 247.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,248 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Equifax worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,572. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.83 and a 200-day moving average of $202.75.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

