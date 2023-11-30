Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 9,857 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.39.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $420.58. 203,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,374. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

