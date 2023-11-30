Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 153.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,004 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $24,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $71.52. 315,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

