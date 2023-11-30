Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,817 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $481.40. 613,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,114. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $558.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.29.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.