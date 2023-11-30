Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,397 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $23,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.70. 165,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

