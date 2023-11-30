Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $38,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,887,000 after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,513,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,496,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Up 0.1 %

ROL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,523,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,238,503. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.