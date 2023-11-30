Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.27% of Graco worth $39,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $116,116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.40. 30,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $87.94.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,060. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

