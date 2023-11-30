Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $25.45 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,422 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.23. 279,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,860. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

