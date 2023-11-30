NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,266 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,231 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

NKE traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.66. The company had a trading volume of 991,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.87. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

