Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $40,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $420.58. 203,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.39.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

