Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 72,263 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,263 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $43,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.87. The company has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

