Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,088 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $45,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $32.27. 977,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

