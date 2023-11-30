Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 280,284 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in Starbucks by 918.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 296,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 267,442 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Starbucks by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 786,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $77,902,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,310,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $139,231,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $99.33. 761,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

