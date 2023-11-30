Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $47,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

GE stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.91. The company had a trading volume of 554,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.61. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

