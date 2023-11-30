Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.41% of Domino’s Pizza worth $48,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.78. 41,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,616. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.25. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.08.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

