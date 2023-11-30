Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 22,881 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $49,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,833 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.66, for a total transaction of $5,974,818.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,643,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,294,577.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,905 shares of company stock valued at $123,213,938 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.76. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $287.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

