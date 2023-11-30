Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,164 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.28% of Leggett & Platt worth $50,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 86,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

