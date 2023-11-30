Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,126 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 454,797 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Devon Energy worth $51,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.72. 1,345,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,872,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

