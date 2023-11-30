Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 109,600 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $52,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OXY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797,528. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $70.53.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.