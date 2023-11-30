Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.30% of Markel Group worth $54,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,066,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group stock traded up $11.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,426.17. 6,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,440.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,423.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,480.00.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

