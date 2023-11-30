Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,187,677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,804,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of Regions Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,040,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

RF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. 1,111,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,591,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

