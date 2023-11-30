Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $56.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $56,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $712.27. The stock had a trading volume of 92,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,145. The company has a 50-day moving average of $645.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $730.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

