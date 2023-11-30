TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 8.8% Higher

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.59. 1,741,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,840,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $157,187,000. State Street Corp increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,380,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,286,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.