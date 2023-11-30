iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 31,336 shares.The stock last traded at $67.10 and had previously closed at $66.94.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $809.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

