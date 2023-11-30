SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $357.22

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $357.22 and last traded at $357.14, with a volume of 600903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $354.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after buying an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $94,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

