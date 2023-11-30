Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.48

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.48 and last traded at $125.45, with a volume of 575433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

