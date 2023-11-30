Covenant Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.11 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 65.7% against the US dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $8,847.88 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,529,075 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

