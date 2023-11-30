Everdome (DOME) One Day Volume Tops $5.75 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Everdome has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and $5.75 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 97,329,117,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

