Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $33.75

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.75, but opened at $35.45. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 368,026 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $116,350,000. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after purchasing an additional 185,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

