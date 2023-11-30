Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,329,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 651,889 shares.The stock last traded at $14.26 and had previously closed at $12.75.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 16.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $528.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after buying an additional 369,448 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

