ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.17

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 2668352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $297.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

