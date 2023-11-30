Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.65

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.65 and last traded at C$17.57, with a volume of 81527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cormark lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.10.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.55.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.729021 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$128,840.15. Insiders have sold 51,618 shares of company stock valued at $816,898 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.