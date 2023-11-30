SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $5.85

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.00. SecureWorks shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 703 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

