Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.34

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 56882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after buying an additional 802,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after buying an additional 401,548 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 655.1% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 387,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 246,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,250,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

