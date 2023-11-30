Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDLGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.19. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 69,910 shares changing hands.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $503.17 million, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.55 million for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

