Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.19. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 69,910 shares changing hands.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $503.17 million, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.55 million for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.