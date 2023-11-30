Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.00

Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 9848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.