Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.31. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 99,667 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANA. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $845.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.