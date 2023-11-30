NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.76. NET Power shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 95,132 shares changing hands.

NET Power Stock Up 10.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,394 shares in the company, valued at $807,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,394 shares in the company, valued at $807,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 34,858 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $494,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,590 shares of company stock worth $1,637,302 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

About NET Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPWR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $1,504,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $260,000.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

