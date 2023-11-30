Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $14.62

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.03. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,729 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

