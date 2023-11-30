Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-5.25 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 6.7 %

TITN stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $23.77. 314,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,436. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $543.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

