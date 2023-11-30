Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% on Thursday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 99,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 538,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69,013 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 133,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,929,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $689.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

