ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.24

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.24 and last traded at $137.17, with a volume of 12284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICF International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

ICF International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $124.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $501.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.14 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

