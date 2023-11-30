Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.76

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 358814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Archrock alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Archrock Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 116.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Archrock by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,158,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 533,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Archrock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.