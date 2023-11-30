Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading 25% Higher

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 400,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 140,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Desert Gold Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

